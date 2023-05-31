Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A silent march in Uruguay keeps asking: ‘Where are our disappeared loved ones from the dictatorship?’

By Fernanda Canofre
In May 20, 1976, while dictatorships were ruling countries in South America, four Uruguayans were found dead in Argentina. The date was picked by families of those still disappeared to march on every year demanding answers and justice.


© Global Voices -
