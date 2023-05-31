Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology is radically changing sleep as we know it

By Catherine Coveney, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Loughborough University
Eric L Hsu, Lecturer in Sociology, University of South Australia
From sleep trackers to wakefulness drugs, the 21st century has seen an influx of new technology that could radically alter the way we sleep.

Many of these new technologies chase the dream of optimised slumber. They promise to help tailor our sleep schedules to fit around our social lives, help us sleep for longer or even skip a night’s sleep altogether.

Here’s how technology is permeating our sleep, and what the future holds.

Time to wake up


Sleeping pills have recently been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
