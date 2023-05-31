Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A sustainable Australia depends on what happens in our cities – that's why we need a national urban policy

By Robert Freestone, Professor of Planning, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Bill Randolph, Professor, City Futures Research Centre, Faculty of the Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Wendy Steele, Interim Director, Urban Futures Enabling Impact Platform, and Professor in Sustainability and Urban Policy, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Our largest cities, home to 80% of the population, are central to achieving sustainability in a time of climate change. The federal government has begun to act on the need for coherent urban policies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
