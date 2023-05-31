A sustainable Australia depends on what happens in our cities – that's why we need a national urban policy
By Robert Freestone, Professor of Planning, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Bill Randolph, Professor, City Futures Research Centre, Faculty of the Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Wendy Steele, Interim Director, Urban Futures Enabling Impact Platform, and Professor in Sustainability and Urban Policy, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Our largest cities, home to 80% of the population, are central to achieving sustainability in a time of climate change. The federal government has begun to act on the need for coherent urban policies.
