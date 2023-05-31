Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gulf States: Migrant Workers at Serious Risk from Dangerous Heat

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers clean the exterior of the Museum of the Future, currently under construction, in Dubai on November 19, 2020. © Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Migrant workers in Gulf Cooperation Council countries lack sufficient health and safety protection from the region’s extreme summertime heat and humidity, Human Rights Watch said today. Extreme heat exposure is a serious health hazard. It can cause heat rash, cramps, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke, which can be fatal or have lifelong consequences. Outdoor workers, including in construction and agriculture,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
