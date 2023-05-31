Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

No Joking Allowed in Vietnam

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The wife, two brothers, and friends of Bui Tuan Lam gather in Da Nang city, Vietnam, to demand his freedom, May 2023. © 2023 Le Thanh Lam The Ministry of Public Security has no sense of humor. Bui Tuan Lam became famous in November 2021 for making a parody video of himself imitating the celebrity chef known as Salt Bae, who days before had gone viral in Vietnam after spreading salt over a US$2,000 gold-encrusted steak and feeding it to Vietnam’s public security minister, To Lam. In his video, Bui Tuan Lam replaces the gold encrusted steak with everyday sliced pork,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
