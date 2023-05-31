Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Don’t Try Civilians in Military Courts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Paramilitary troops and police officers stand guard outside a court where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to appear in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 23, 2023.  © 2023 Anjum Naveed/AP Photo (New York) – The Pakistan government should immediately transfer civilians set to be tried in military courts to the civilian justice system, Human Rights Watch said today. Trying civilians before military courts violates Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law to ensure the due process and fair trial rights of criminal suspects. The Pakistan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A sustainable Australia depends on what happens in our cities – that's why we need a national urban policy
~ Gulf States: Migrant Workers at Serious Risk from Dangerous Heat
~ No Joking Allowed in Vietnam
~ House of Representatives passes Voice referendum legislation, which is assured of Senate passage
~ Newly described enormous marsupial wandered great distances across Australia 3.5 million years ago
~ Australia's modern slavery law is woefully inadequate – this is how we can hold companies accountable
~ Trying for a baby? What you need to know about a vital part of your womb (and how to look after it)
~ The Gambia: Devastating impact of overfishing on local communities
~ Brazil’s Lula Misses Crucial Chance to Uphold Rights in Venezuela
~ Photos from the field: spying on Antarctic moss using drones, MossCam, smart sensors and AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter