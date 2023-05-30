Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research reveals harrowing stories of murdered Indigenous women and the failure of police to act

By Kyllie Cripps, Professor, Director Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies (SOPHIS), School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Readers please be advised this article mentions acts of intimate partner violence against First Nations people.

Indigenous women are eight times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be murdered, according to national statistics. Figures compiledThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Photos from the field: spying on Antarctic moss using drones, MossCam, smart sensors and AI
~ Why isn't Australian music charting on the ARIA charts?
~ From whiteboard work to random groups, these simple fixes could get students thinking more in maths lessons
~ Australian women's access to abortion is a postcode lottery. Here's what needs to change
~ Does the Fight Transphobia UniMelb campaign against a feminist philosopher violate academic freedom?
~ A new trade deal delivers cheaper Australian beef and British sweets – but does little to avert dangerous global warming
~ Achieving full inclusion in schools: Lessons from New Brunswick
~ Earth's energy budget is not in balance. Should we be concerned?
~ With so many people speaking 'their truth', how do we know what the truth really is?
~ Belarus: ‘Unprecedented level of repression’ must end, say UN rights experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter