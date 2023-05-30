New research reveals harrowing stories of murdered Indigenous women and the failure of police to act
By Kyllie Cripps, Professor, Director Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies (SOPHIS), School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Readers please be advised this article mentions acts of intimate partner violence against First Nations people.
Indigenous women are eight times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be murdered, according to national statistics. Figures compiled…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 30, 2023