Human Rights Observatory

A new trade deal delivers cheaper Australian beef and British sweets – but does little to avert dangerous global warming

By Margaret Young, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Georgina Clough, The University of Melbourne
A free trade agreement between Australia and the United Kingdom has begun – and it failed to put climate change at the forefront.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
