Technology is far from a silver bullet for solving homelessness or child welfare issues

By Aron Lee Rosenberg, Postdoctoral Researcher, Educational Studies, Trent University
Mary Anne Martin, Postdoctoral Fellow with the Research for Social Change Lab, Trent University
Naomi Nichols, Associate Professor of Sociology and Canada Research Chair (Tier 2), Community-Partnered Social Justice, Trent University
Sarah Cullingham, Graduate Research Assistant, Trent University
While technology can be a useful tool, it can also divert funding and attention from the root causes of the social welfare issues it aims to address.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
