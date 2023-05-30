Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Forcibly Disappear Baha’is

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Armed Houthi gunmen stormed a peaceful Baha’i annual general meeting in Sanaa, Yemen, detaining at least 17 including 5 women, May 25, 2023. © 2023 Private (Beirut) – Armed Houthi forces stormed a private residence in Sanaa, Yemen on May 25, 2023, where Yemeni Baha’is were meeting, and detained and subsequently disappeared 17 people, Human Rights Watch said today. The Baha’is, a religious community and a minority in Yemen, have faced ongoing persecution by the Houthis, the de facto authorities in Sana’a, the capital, and much of Yemen. “Houthi authorities’ flagrant…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
