Human Rights Observatory

India: Investigate Police Bias Alleged in Manipur Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vehicle burned during ethnic violence in Imphal, Manipur, India, May 4, 2023.  © 2023 AFP via Getty images (New York) – Indian authorities should immediately and impartially investigate ongoing killings by ethnic groups and security forces in India’s northeastern Manipur state and work with community leaders to restore security, Human Rights Watch said today. Renewed violence on May 28, 2023, resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer, in separate incidents. Violent clashes, largely between the ethnic Meitei and Kuki communities, have left at…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
