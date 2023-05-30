Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda’s President Signs Repressive Anti-LGBT Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ugandan Members of Parliament stand as they participate during the passing of the anti-Homosexuality bill, at a sitting inside the Parliament Buildings in Kampala, Uganda, May 2, 2023.  © 2023 Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has signed a bill criminalizing same sex conduct, including potentially the death penalty for those convicted of “aggravated homosexuality,” into law. The Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023 violates multiple fundamental rights guaranteed under Uganda’s constitution and breaks commitments made by the government as a signatory…


© Human Rights Watch -
