Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Automation risks creating a two-tier workforce of haves and have-nots

By Siddhartha Bandyopadhyay, Professor of Economics, University of Birmingham
The recent news that BT would reduce its workforce by as many as 55,000 by 2030, including about 10,000 jobs replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), is part of a growing trend of job losses globally due to various forms of automation.

This is borne out by several industry reports, including one from McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) acknowledging that as many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Forcibly Disappear Baha’is
~ India: Investigate Police Bias Alleged in Manipur Violence
~ Uganda’s President Signs Repressive Anti-LGBT Law
~ Poet Galal El Beheiry’s poetic protest and the perils of expression in Egypt
~ Four dangers lurking in your garden – and how to protect yourself
~ These magnificent 107-million-year-old pterosaur bones are the oldest ever found in Australia
~ Poorer pupils do worse at school – here's how to reduce the attainment gap
~ South Africa has changed its electoral law, but a much more serious overhaul is needed
~ Ethiopia: how a lucky village in Tigray survived the devastating war
~ Disney's The Little Mermaid review: Ariel finally finds her feminist voice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter