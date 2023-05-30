Tolerance.ca
Disney's The Little Mermaid review: Ariel finally finds her feminist voice

By Robyn Muir, Lecturer in Media and Communications, University of Surrey
Warning: the following article contains spoilers.

I was brimming with nerves and excitement as I took my seat to watch Disney’s seventh live action princess film. As a Disney fan, their live action remakes help me revisit my childhood. But as a Disney scholar and a feminist, these adaptations often frustrate me.

In my research, I comment on how from 1989 to 1992, Disney’s animated princesses (Ariel, Belle and Jasmine) can be characterised as “lost dreamers”. While they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
