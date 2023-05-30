Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Increasing heat is already a factor in human migration – new study

By Rita Issa, PhD Fellow, Tyndall Centre for Climate Research, University of East Anglia

It was getting hotter. Frank May got off his mat and padded over to look out the window. Umber stucco walls and tiles, the colour of the local clay… [he] took a deep breath. It reminded him of the air in a sauna. This, the coolest part of the day. In his entire life he had spent less than five minutes in saunas, he didn’t like the sensation …

Here there was no escaping it.

The opening chapter of Kim Stanley Robinson’s The…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
