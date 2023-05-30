Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic recycling is failing – here's how the world must respond

By Cressida Bowyer, Senior Research Fellow and Deputy Director, Revolution Plastics, University of Portsmouth
Keiron Roberts, Senior Lecturer in Sustainability and the Built Environment, University of Portsmouth
Stephanie Northen, Research Associate, Revolution Plastics, University of Portsmouth
Recycling was once considered the obvious solution to the excessive amount of new (or virgin) plastic produced each year. This is no longer realistic. Global recycling capacity simply cannot keep up with the taking, making and wasting of natural resources.

Growing mountains of plastic waste are accumulating in the poorest countries as affluent nations such as the UK ship their recycling overseas. But some nations are importing far more plastic waste than they can possibly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
