Human Rights Observatory

UN humanitarians complete first food distribution in Khartoum as hunger, threats to children intensify

For the first time since fighting broke out in Sudan on 15 April, humanitarians have been able to reach desperate families trapped in the conflict’s epicentre, Khartoum, with food assistance, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.


