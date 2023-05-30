Tolerance.ca
Why learning to smile like Boris Johnson should be top of Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak's to-do lists

By Carl Senior, Reader in Behavioural Sciences, Aston University
Erik P. Bucy, Regents Professor of Strategic Communication, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University
Nick Lee, Professor of Marketing, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Personality is not everything in politics, but it can go a long way. The UK’s next general election, set to take place in 2024, is already shaping up to be a “battle of the dull”.

The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, may not have presided over quite the same level of chaos as Boris Johnson but nor does he have the personality of the man who led the Conservatives to election victory in 2019. Meanwhile, the Labour party’s leader, Sir Keir Starmer, is also widely described as being…The Conversation


