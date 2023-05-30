Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach
By Hayley Clements, Researcher, Stellenbosch University
Dave Balfour, Freelance conservation ecologist, Nelson Mandela University
Enrico Di Minin, Associate Professor in Conservation Geography, University of Helsinki
Southern white rhinos are widely known as a conservation success story. Their population grew from fewer than 100 individuals in the 1920s to 20,000 in 2012, mostly in South Africa.
This success was partially due to the inclusion of the private sector, which started in the 1960s when white rhinos were moved from their last remaining population in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park and placed…
© The Conversation
