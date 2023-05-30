Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expert advice for budding UK entrepreneurs during a cost of living crisis

By Robert Crammond, Senior Lecturer in Enterprise, University of the West of Scotland
Getting your foot on the career ladder can be a challenging experience. Looking for the right role within the right organisation or sector is often competitive, uncertain and stressful.

These kinds of concerns may be partly what persuades some young people to strike out on their own instead – to pursue an entrepreneurial path that will allow their creativity and individuality to thrive.

But of course, that is not a path without risk. Entrepreneurs face a wide range of other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
