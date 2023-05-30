Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After the ALS ice bucket challenge and the rise of MrBeast, stunt philanthropy might be here to stay

By Monica Lea, PhD Student in Public Administration, University of Nebraska Omaha
Stunt philanthropy is what happens when influencers, other celebrities and people who aren’t famous at all use entertaining videos to encourage support for a charitable cause.

When their stunts go viral, it can lead to massive public engagement that raises lots of money and draws new attention to previously less visible causes.

Why stunt philanthropy matters


The biggest early success with stunt philanthropy online was the ALS ice bucket…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
