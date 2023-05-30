Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What it takes to become a spelling bee champ

By Pawan Dhingra, Associate Provost and Professor of American Studies, Amherst College
The road to becoming a champion speller is made easier with support from family and friends, but ultimately it depends on an individual student’s commitment to learning, a scholar writes.The Conversation


