The real cost of New Zealand’s two-tier health system: why going private doesn’t relieve pressure on public hospitals
By Elizabeth Fenton, Lecturer in Bioethics, University of Otago
Robin Gauld, Professor; Co-Director, Centre for Health Systems and Technology, University of Otago
The argument that private healthcare relieves pressure on the public system is misleading. Private care profits from failures of the public system and patients’ desperation for timely treatment.
- Tuesday, May 30, 2023