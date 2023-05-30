Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What should happen to native forests when logging ends? Ask Victoria's First Peoples

By Jack Pascoe, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Matthew Shanks, Director, Cultural Land Management at Taungurung Land and Waters Council, Indigenous Knowledge
Michael-Shawn Fletcher, Professor in Biogeography, The University of Melbourne
The end of native timber harvesting in Victoria offers a generational opportunity for First Peoples to care for Forest CountryThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon: Report the Anglophone conflict and perish
~ The future of the Thai music industry after COVID-19
~ #FramedinBelarus: An art group makes embroidery depicting the stories of political prisoners
~ ‘Almost all famous artists have left or will leave [Russia], and those who remain will be blacklisted and banned’
~ Russia may ban transgender transitioning
~ What Danielle Smith's remarkable comeback means for Canada
~ The real cost of New Zealand’s two-tier health system: why going private doesn’t relieve pressure on public hospitals
~ Revenge, excitement, or profit: why do people commit arson?
~ Will Albanese live up to his own promises to end pork-barrelling? There is a sliver of hope
~ 'We lose ourselves': carers talk about the lonely, stressful work of looking after loved ones
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter