Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Revenge, excitement, or profit: why do people commit arson?

By Xanthe Mallett, Forensic Criminologist, University of Newcastle
Joel Robert McGregor, Lecturer in Criminology, Swinburne University of Technology
The huge blaze that struck Randle Street in central Sydney last week is now the subject of an arson investigation, authorities have confirmed.

Many details remain unclear, including the safety and whereabouts of some of the people who were reportedly sleeping rough in the building, as well as the nature of any criminal charges that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
