Human Rights Observatory

'We lose ourselves': carers talk about the lonely, stressful work of looking after loved ones

By Fleur Sharafizad, Lecturer in Management, Edith Cowan University
Esme Franken, Lecturer in Management, Edith Cowan University
Uma Jogulu, Senior Lecturer, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
An informal personal carer is someone who looks after a family member, neighbour or friend in need of care due to disability, illness or age.

In Australia, there are approximately 2.8 million informal personal carers, including 906,000 who are primary carers. Projections suggest the national demand for carers will rise 23% by 2030.

Around one in ten Australians are informal carers: most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
