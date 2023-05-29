Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Misuse of tear gas killing and injuring protesters worldwide – updated interactive website

By Amnesty International
The horrific misuse of tear gas by security forces during brutal crackdowns on protests in Iran, Peru and Sri Lanka last year are among many new incidents detailed in Amnesty International’s updated Tear Gas: An Investigation. The interactive website now includes details of 30 new incidents in 13 countries where police and security forces caused […] The post Global: Misuse of tear gas killing and injuring protesters worldwide – updated interactive website appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NATO should tread carefully in Southeast Asia, where memories of colonialism linger
~ 'It’s actually a human person, undergoing real emotions': how podcasts can impact attitudes around mental health
~ Pandemic babies’ developmental milestones: Not as bad as we feared, but not as good as before
~ Rupert Murdoch: how a 22-year-old 'zealous Laborite' turned into a tabloid tsar
~ From absurd dark humour to poignant emotional pull: why I deeply loved the music of Succession
~ I've been approved for a home care package but how do I choose a provider – and what if I want to switch?
~ Shop around to beat electricity price spikes? It's not as easy as it should be
~ New DNA testing shatters 'wild dog' myth: most dingoes are pure
~ Thinking of quitting your child's swimming lessons over winter? Read this first
~ What are the long-term effects of quitting social media? Almost nobody can log off long enough to find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter