Pandemic babies’ developmental milestones: Not as bad as we feared, but not as good as before
By Gerald Giesbrecht, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Calgary
Catherine Lebel, Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Calgary
Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Mental Health and Intersectionality, University of British Columbia
Research findings are mostly reassuring for parents — despite the disruptions to nearly every aspect of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, most children continue to show healthy development.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 29, 2023