Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From absurd dark humour to poignant emotional pull: why I deeply loved the music of Succession

By Alison Cole, Composer & Lecturer in Screen Composition, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
From the first frame of the theme song, it is clear craft and imagination are deeply valued throughout the show’s entire soundtrack.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NATO should tread carefully in Southeast Asia, where memories of colonialism linger
~ 'It’s actually a human person, undergoing real emotions': how podcasts can impact attitudes around mental health
~ Global: Misuse of tear gas killing and injuring protesters worldwide – updated interactive website
~ Pandemic babies’ developmental milestones: Not as bad as we feared, but not as good as before
~ Rupert Murdoch: how a 22-year-old 'zealous Laborite' turned into a tabloid tsar
~ I've been approved for a home care package but how do I choose a provider – and what if I want to switch?
~ Shop around to beat electricity price spikes? It's not as easy as it should be
~ New DNA testing shatters 'wild dog' myth: most dingoes are pure
~ Thinking of quitting your child's swimming lessons over winter? Read this first
~ What are the long-term effects of quitting social media? Almost nobody can log off long enough to find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter