New DNA testing shatters 'wild dog' myth: most dingoes are pure
By Kylie M Cairns, Research fellow, UNSW Sydney
Mathew Crowther, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Mike Letnic, Professor, Evolution and Ecology Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Dingoes are not wild dogs, research reveals. Most of the 307 wild animals sampled in this study were pure dingo. Australia’s apex predator deserves our respect after thousands of years on this land.
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 29, 2023