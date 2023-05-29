Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New DNA testing shatters 'wild dog' myth: most dingoes are pure

By Kylie M Cairns, Research fellow, UNSW Sydney
Mathew Crowther, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Mike Letnic, Professor, Evolution and Ecology Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Dingoes are not wild dogs, research reveals. Most of the 307 wild animals sampled in this study were pure dingo. Australia’s apex predator deserves our respect after thousands of years on this land.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
