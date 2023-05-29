Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The new Grocery Code of Conduct should benefit both Canadians and the food industry

By Giovani J.C. da Silveira, Professor, Operations and Supply Chain Management, University of Calgary
We need a comprehensive code of conduct that ensures the long-term sustainability of the industry, while also protecting consumers in the event of future supply imbalances.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NATO should tread carefully in Southeast Asia, where memories of colonialism linger
~ 'It’s actually a human person, undergoing real emotions': how podcasts can impact attitudes around mental health
~ Global: Misuse of tear gas killing and injuring protesters worldwide – updated interactive website
~ Pandemic babies’ developmental milestones: Not as bad as we feared, but not as good as before
~ Rupert Murdoch: how a 22-year-old 'zealous Laborite' turned into a tabloid tsar
~ From absurd dark humour to poignant emotional pull: why I deeply loved the music of Succession
~ I've been approved for a home care package but how do I choose a provider – and what if I want to switch?
~ Shop around to beat electricity price spikes? It's not as easy as it should be
~ New DNA testing shatters 'wild dog' myth: most dingoes are pure
~ Thinking of quitting your child's swimming lessons over winter? Read this first
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter