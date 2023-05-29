Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: President’s approval of anti-LGBTI Bill is a grave assault on human rights.

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that President Yoweri Museveni assented to Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023, which criminalizes same-sex sexual acts between consenting adults, Flavia Mwangovya, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director said: “This is a desperately dark day for LGBTI rights and for Uganda. The signing of this deeply repressive law is a grave assault on human […] The post Uganda: President’s approval of anti-LGBTI Bill is a grave assault on human rights. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NATO must tread carefully in Southeast Asia, where painful memories of colonialism remain
~ What Erdoğan's reelection means for Turkey's political system, economy and foreign policy
~ UN agencies warn of rising hunger risk in 18 'hotspots'
~ Brazil: Reject Harmful Bill on Indigenous Rights
~ Accra's market fires are devastating to informal traders - but they don't trust or understand what they're being told about managing risk
~ African migration to Europe: forced returns run into resistance
~ Drink up, it’s closing time: South African study calculates that limiting opening hours will save lives
~ International Day of UN Peacekeepers honours 75 years of service and sacrifice
~ How does public debt affect the right to health: Case studies in East and Southern Africa
~ What really started the American Civil War?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter