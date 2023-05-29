Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Reject Harmful Bill on Indigenous Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indigenous people call for greater protection of their land and rights at the Acampamento Terra Livre (Free Land Camp) in Brasilia, an annual protest held by Indigenous peoples from throughout Brazil, April 6, 2022.  © 2022 Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images (São Paulo) – Brazil’s Congress should reject a draft bill that would impose an arbitrary cutoff date curtailing the right of Indigenous peoples to their traditional land. Brazil’s lower house is expected to vote in the coming days on Bill 490/2007, which would prevent Indigenous communities from obtaining title of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
