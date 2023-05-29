Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African migration to Europe: forced returns run into resistance

By Franzisca Zanker, Senior research fellow, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute
The forced return of migrants from the European Union (EU) to their countries of origin continues to be a source of major tension in African countries as well as EU member states. The result has been that the EU – and individual member states – have been scrambling to come up with ways to improve cooperation on migration.

What EU countries want is for countries of origin to take back migrants that are not able to live legally in Europe. But return rates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
