Drink up, it’s closing time: South African study calculates that limiting opening hours will save lives

By Sam Filby, Research Officer, Research on the Economics of Excisable Products, University of Cape Town
Alcohol use contributes to over 200 different diseases, injuries, and conditions. It is also a risk factor for gender-based violence and violent crime.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
