Human Rights Observatory

Kids missing school: Why it's happening -- and how to stop it

By Joshua Childs, Assistant Professor of Education Policy, The University of Texas at Austin
Chronic absenteeism – defined as a student’s missing approximately 18 days of the school year – is on the rise. Compared with the years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, almost three-quarters of U.S. public schools are now showing significant increases.

SciLine interviewed Dr. Joshua Childs, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy at the University of Texas at Austin, who shared his thoughts on why students become chronically absent, the academic and social losses they incur…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
