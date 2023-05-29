Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China in Africa: Kenya railway study shows investment projects aren’t a one-way street

By Gediminas Lesutis, Marie Curie Fellow, University of Amsterdam
Zhengli Huang, Post-doctoral Researcher, Tongji University
China is an important economic player in Africa. In 2021 alone, China accounted for nearly US$5 billion in foreign direct investment in African countries. The rapidly increasing Chinese presence across Africa has become a contentious issue both for Beijing and African governments.

In particular, mega projects funded by China have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
