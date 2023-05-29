Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mongolia embroiled in a major corruption scandal over the allocation of educational loans

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
The main finding of the two-month long investigation is that 90 percent of the loans were issued to high level officials, their children, and those who had access to closed information.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
