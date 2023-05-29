Free but unfair election: how Erdogan held onto power in Turkey, and what this means for the country's future
By Mehmet Ozalp, Associate Professor in Islamic Studies, Director of The Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation and Executive Member of Public and Contextual Theology, Charles Sturt University
Turkey desperately needed a change in government and a breath of fresh air. Now the social, political and economic suffocation is likely to get worse.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 28, 2023