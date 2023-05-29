Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melbourne earthquake 2023: are they becoming more common? A seismology expert explains

By Dee Ninis, Earthquake Geologist, Monash University
Some people were woken up near midnight by a powerful ground-shake. But did you know earthquakes occur in the greater Melbourne region about once a month – even though we can’t always feel them?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ WA Premier Mark McGowan quits in shock announcement, declaring he is 'exhausted'
~ Cluster Munitions: Renew Global Momentum for Ban
~ How Erdogan held onto power in Turkey, and what this means for the country's future
~ How can we make the media less toxic?
~ Free but unfair election: how Erdogan held onto power in Turkey, and what this means for the country's future
~ Slow down Simeon Brown – bilingual traffic signs aren't an accident waiting to happen
~ Milton Moon: the Australian artist who brought a Zen Buddhist, modernist and painterly sensibility to pottery
~ Is it true the faster you lose weight the quicker it comes back? Here's what we know about slow and fast weight loss
~ The Anxiety of Influence: Harold Bloom's (not so) influential idea at 50
~ Malaysia: ‘Everyone has a migration story’, now let’s eat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter