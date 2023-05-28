Tolerance.ca
Australian shelters and pounds kill 50,000 mostly healthy cats and kittens in a year. There's a way to prevent this pointless killing

By Jacquie Rand, Emeritus Professor of Companion Animal Health, The University of Queensland
John Morton, Industry Fellow, School of Veterinary Science, The University of Queensland
Some 60-100% of cats taken in are strays and at least 50% are kittens born in the preceding six months. Community cat programs focused on free desexing in problem areas are badly needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
