Human Rights Observatory

DIY degree? Why universities should make online educational materials free for all

By Richard F. Heller, Emeritus Professor, University of Newcastle
Making study materials free could potentially allow students to take multiple units from different universities. It would also make higher education much more accessible.The Conversation


