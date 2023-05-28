Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese says nearly 90% of Indigenous people support the Voice, which embodies the 'spirit of the fair go'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Delivering the Lowitja O'Donoghue Oration in Adelaide the Prime Minister will say the coming referendum, to be held later this year, “can be a moment of Australian unity”.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Aboriginal Australian journalist Stan Grant steps down from post after enduring racial abuse
~ Deaths of despair: How income inequality puts Canadian youth at risk
~ How smaller cities can integrate newcomers into their labour markets
~ Employers need to prioritize employee mental health if they want to attract new talent
~ As teams from the U.S. Sun Belt proceed to the Stanley Cup finals, has the NHL forgotten its Canadian fans?
~ Ottawa is doing little to eliminate discrimination against French-speaking African students
~ What makes peace talks successful? The 4 factors that matter
~ South Africa’s pact with Russia – and its actions – cast doubt on its claims of non-alignment
~ Being queer in Africa: the state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent
~ Menstrual Hygiene Day: Putting an end to period poverty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter