Human Rights Observatory

Ottawa is doing little to eliminate discrimination against French-speaking African students

By Frédérick Guillaume Dufour, Professeur en sociologie politique, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Madeleine Pastinelli, Professeur de sociologie, Université Laval
Despite denunciations of discrimination against French-speaking students who want to settle in Canada, particularly Africans, the federal government does not seem to want to act.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
