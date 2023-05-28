Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes peace talks successful? The 4 factors that matter

By Philipp Kastner, Senior Lecturer in International Law, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Peace talks that seek to end armed conflicts are underway in several African countries. Because very few conflicts are resolved on the battlefield, negotiations are fundamental. But they often fail. And even when an agreement is concluded, it doesn’t always last.

So what are the factors that lead to successful peace talks?

To start, negotiating peace is complex. If it wasn’t, conflicts would be resolved more quickly and peace would last longer. Recognising this complexity is essential.

Significant expertise has been developed in the field of peace mediation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s pact with Russia – and its actions – cast doubt on its claims of non-alignment
~ Being queer in Africa: the state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent
~ Menstrual Hygiene Day: Putting an end to period poverty
~ Persecuted Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light minority denied asylum in Europe amidst escalating violence
~ Trafficking in the Sahel: Killer cough syrup and fake medicine
~ In Azerbaijan, violence against LGBTQ+ people continues unabated
~ Interview with the author of “The Fugitive of Gezi Park”
~ How the practice of Nichiren Buddhism sustained Tina Turner for 50 years
~ Global: States agree landmark treaty to help deliver justice to victims of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes
~ Including race in clinical algorithms can both reduce and increase health inequities – it depends on what doctors use them for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter