Human Rights Observatory

Being queer in Africa: the state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent

By Zethu Matebeni, South African Research Chair in Sexualities, Genders and Queer Studies, University of Fort Hare
In over 30 countries LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. Progress has been made but there is still a long way to go.The Conversation


© The Conversation
