Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Persecuted Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light minority denied asylum in Europe amidst escalating violence

By Hadil Elkhouly
Share this article
Since its inception in 1999, the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light minority has been subjected to systematic oppressed based on a belief that they are heretics.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trafficking in the Sahel: Killer cough syrup and fake medicine
~ In Azerbaijan, violence against LGBTQ+ people continues unabated
~ Interview with the author of “The Fugitive of Gezi Park”
~ How the practice of Nichiren Buddhism sustained Tina Turner for 50 years
~ Global: States agree landmark treaty to help deliver justice to victims of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes
~ Including race in clinical algorithms can both reduce and increase health inequities – it depends on what doctors use them for
~ Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions
~ Weather experts predict ‘near normal’ season, with 5 to 9 potential hurricanes
~ UNESCO unveils new AI roadmap for classrooms
~ Namibian Court Recognizes Foreign Same-Sex Marriages
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter