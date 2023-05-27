Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Azerbaijan, violence against LGBTQ+ people continues unabated

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
According to ILGA Europe, an international non-governmental organization advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms, Azerbaijan occupies the last place among 49 countries on the organization's Rainbow Index consecutively for three years in a row.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Interview with the author of “The Fugitive of Gezi Park”
~ How the practice of Nichiren Buddhism sustained Tina Turner for 50 years
~ Global: States agree landmark treaty to help deliver justice to victims of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes
~ Including race in clinical algorithms can both reduce and increase health inequities – it depends on what doctors use them for
~ Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions
~ Weather experts predict ‘near normal’ season, with 5 to 9 potential hurricanes
~ UNESCO unveils new AI roadmap for classrooms
~ Namibian Court Recognizes Foreign Same-Sex Marriages
~ Voters want compromise in Congress -- so why the brinkmanship over the debt ceiling?
~ UK bonds are in meltdown again – what does that mean for pensions? Expert Q&A
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter