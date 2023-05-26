Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Including race in clinical algorithms can both reduce and increase health inequities – it depends on what doctors use them for

By Anirban Basu, Professor of Health Economics, University of Washington
Biased algorithms in health care can lead to inaccurate diagnoses and delayed treatment. Deciding which variables to include to achieve fair health outcomes depends on how you approach fairness.


