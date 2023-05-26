Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: UN and partners scramble to supply aid amid fragile ceasefire

Share this article
The UN and humanitarian partners are mobilizing to reach as many people as possible while the stuttering ceasefire between warring military factions is being respected, said the UN Spokesperson on Thursday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Including race in clinical algorithms can both reduce and increase health inequities – it depends on what doctors use them for
~ Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions
~ Weather experts predict ‘near normal’ season, with 5 to 9 potential hurricanes
~ UNESCO unveils new AI roadmap for classrooms
~ Namibian Court Recognizes Foreign Same-Sex Marriages
~ Voters want compromise in Congress -- so why the brinkmanship over the debt ceiling?
~ UK bonds are in meltdown again – what does that mean for pensions? Expert Q&A
~ Why more foam makes for the best beer-drinking experience – and always has
~ 'They just ignored my tears, they ignored my unhappiness': former Irish nuns reveal accounts of brainwashing and abuse
~ How AI and other technologies are already disrupting the workplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter